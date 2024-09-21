Meta Platforms, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $5.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the social networking company will earn $5.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.76. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $21.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.69 EPS.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.26.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $561.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $564.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.33 and a 200-day moving average of $496.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.72, for a total transaction of $486,636.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,848,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.72, for a total transaction of $486,636.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,848,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 9,760 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.87, for a total value of $4,908,011.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,669,016.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,426 shares of company stock valued at $185,053,425 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

