Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,027,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

