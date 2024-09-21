Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at UBS Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

