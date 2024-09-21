Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 67,189 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,638.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $160,777.62.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $8,398.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $333,790.08.

Five Point Trading Down 1.2 %

FPH stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,337 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 19.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 828,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

