LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

