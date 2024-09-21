Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSP. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Pos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance

Lightspeed Pos ( TSE:LSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$364.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.95 million.

