LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 116,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,562. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LPTH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
