Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.3567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.