Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.3567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.