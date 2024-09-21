LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of LCNB opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. LCNB has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in LCNB by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

