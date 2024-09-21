Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $68.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LW. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

