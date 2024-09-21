Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,924,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 606,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

