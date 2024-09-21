Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

KRRO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Korro Bio will post -10.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 1.7% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,090,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,185,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 71.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $13,269,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

