Kooth (LON:KOO) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 580 ($7.66) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kooth in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 590 ($7.79) target price for the company.
Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.
