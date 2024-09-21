Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) COO Christian G. O’neil Sells 14,031 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) COO Christian G. O’neil sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $1,729,881.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,454.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kirby Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $112.02. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirby

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Kirby by 0.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kirby by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Kirby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 91.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.