Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

JDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £124 ($163.80) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($161.56) price target for the company.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JDG

Judges Scientific Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:JDG opened at £101 ($133.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £670.64 million, a PE ratio of 7,013.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of £107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($96.43) and a 12-month high of £122.50 ($161.82).

In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £110 ($145.31) per share, for a total transaction of £440 ($581.24). Corporate insiders own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.