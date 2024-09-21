Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.79.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.