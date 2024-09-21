J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.2 %

J Sainsbury Company Profile

SBRY stock opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.87) on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.16 ($4.11). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4,876.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

