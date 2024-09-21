Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.0035594.
Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Itaú Unibanco
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.