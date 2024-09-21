IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

ISO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price objective on IsoEnergy and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ISO opened at C$3.86 on Monday. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.93. The company has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.