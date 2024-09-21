Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,766 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,617% compared to the average volume of 801 call options.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

