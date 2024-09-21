Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 662,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $5,427,291.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,062,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,864.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.