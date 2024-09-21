Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $4,127,670.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,408.03 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,419.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,294.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

