Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,328,613.78 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total transaction of C$1,328,613.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.4 %

DSG stock opened at C$139.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$95.03 and a 12 month high of C$143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.64.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

