Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $33,528.06 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45.

On Monday, July 29th, Diane Adams sold 1,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.