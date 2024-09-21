Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $33,528.06 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45.
- On Monday, July 29th, Diane Adams sold 1,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40.
Sprinklr Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $17.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CXM
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.