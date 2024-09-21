Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $33,528.06 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Diane Adams sold 1,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

