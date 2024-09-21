Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $906,778.32 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $906,778.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,287,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,255,241.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Snap Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.76.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
