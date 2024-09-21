Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) COO Sells $1,972,646.94 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $1,972,646.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,282,605.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reddit Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. Reddit’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter valued at $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

A number of research firms have commented on RDDT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

