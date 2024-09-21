Insider Selling: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) EVP Sells $69,494.88 in Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $69,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 844,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,064.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.16. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $9.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAER

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAER. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.