Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $15,348.32 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $15,348.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,626.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 142 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $3,636.62.

On Thursday, July 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 828 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $17,007.12.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $2,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

