Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlanticus Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $34.99 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATLC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

