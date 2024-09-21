Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Karas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPRY shares. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

