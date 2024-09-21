Insider Buying: Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CFO Purchases 19,500 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Jiro Harris purchased 19,500 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ian Jiro Harris bought 23,100 shares of Talkspace stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $48,741.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $371.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.21. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Talkspace by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 236,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Talkspace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

