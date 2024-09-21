Insider Buying: Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CFO Purchases 19,500 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Jiro Harris purchased 19,500 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Ian Jiro Harris bought 23,100 shares of Talkspace stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $48,741.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $371.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.21. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.92.
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
