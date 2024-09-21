Insider Buying: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,412 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust acquired 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,430.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,768,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,389.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 4,034 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,196 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $2,613.24.

On Thursday, September 5th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 4,352 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $5,309.44.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust bought 1,601 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $1,969.23.

On Friday, August 30th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 15,205 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,854.20.

On Friday, August 23rd, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 37,477 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $45,347.17.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 1,500 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,875.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 14,142 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $15,273.36.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 965 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $1,061.50.

On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $9,786.05.

System1 Stock Down 7.3 %

SST stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 53.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in System1 stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.