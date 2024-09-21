Insider Buying: AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Purchases $107,200.00 in Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 20,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Nicolas Finazzo bought 3,600 shares of AerSale stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $17,496.00.

AerSale Stock Down 2.7 %

ASLE stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $282.01 million, a P/E ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AerSale by 33.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth about $107,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AerSale by 30.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

