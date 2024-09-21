InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Insider Sells $26,013.40 in Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $26,013.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
InnovAge Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of INNV opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $810.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.99.
InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InnovAge
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.