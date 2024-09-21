Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a $74.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.24.

INCY stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $2,225,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,120,000 after acquiring an additional 196,440 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,769,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 17,460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after buying an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after buying an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

