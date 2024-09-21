I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

I-Mab Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.44. On average, equities analysts predict that I-Mab will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in I-Mab ( NASDAQ:IMAB Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 244,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

