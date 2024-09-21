Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.75.

TSE:H opened at C$46.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.19. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$48.05.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 2.0468682 EPS for the current year.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

