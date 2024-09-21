HC Wainwright Upgrades Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to “Strong-Buy”

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRLD. Barclays lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 522,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

