HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $410.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 246.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

