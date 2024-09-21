Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HNORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3552 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from Harvey Norman’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

HNORY opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Harvey Norman has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Harvey Norman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.