Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HNORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3552 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from Harvey Norman’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Harvey Norman Stock Performance
HNORY opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Harvey Norman has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $15.38.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
