Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 50,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,820,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,486,103.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $18,765.00.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $314,766.60.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $579,115.68.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $579,200.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $551,600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.
eXp World Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of eXp World stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.30.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 102.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
