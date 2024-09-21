George John Damiris Sells 1,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $287.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.93. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $9,628,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

