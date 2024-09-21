FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.95 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEP. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Clarus Securities raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$82.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.41. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$253,500.00. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

