Fred Studer Sells 5,662 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $128,753.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, Fred Studer sold 1,299 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $29,032.65.
PowerSchool Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PWSC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $22,547,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,648 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 597,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.
