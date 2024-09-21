Financial Comparison: Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) versus AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, meaning that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% AxoGen -9.53% -17.30% -8.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heyu Biological Technology and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 0 5 0 3.00

AxoGen has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.99%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and AxoGen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 348.46 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A AxoGen $173.48 million 3.55 -$21.72 million ($0.50) -28.16

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Summary

AxoGen beats Heyu Biological Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

