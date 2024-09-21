FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $16.80-$17.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $466.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.58. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.67.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

