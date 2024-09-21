Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

