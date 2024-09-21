European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.47.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.48. The company has a market cap of C$297.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

