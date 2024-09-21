Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $116,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.98. Etsy has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

