Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Scott Fawcett Buys 10,479 Shares

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Fawcett bought 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.18 ($19,656.78).

Essentra Stock Performance

ESNT opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.11 million, a PE ratio of 7,980.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. Essentra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.80 ($2.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89.

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

